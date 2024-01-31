Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,032,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 7,598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Logan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LPHHF opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. Logan Group has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.11.

Get Logan Group alerts:

About Logan Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Development Management, Urban Redevelopment, and Property Operation. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.