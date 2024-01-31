Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,032,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 7,598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LPHHF opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. Logan Group has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.11.

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Development Management, Urban Redevelopment, and Property Operation. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development.

