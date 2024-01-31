LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) vs. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Head-To-Head Analysis

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSA Safety and LogicMark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.53 billion 4.31 $179.63 million $0.83 201.78 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.12 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.10

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.5% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MSA Safety and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 1 2 0 2.67 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSA Safety presently has a consensus target price of $189.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given MSA Safety’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than LogicMark.

Risk and Volatility

MSA Safety has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 1.94% 31.60% 11.93% LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73%

Summary

MSA Safety beats LogicMark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

