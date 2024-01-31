London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives £100.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($127.69).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.13) to £105 ($133.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($129.67) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.13) to £104 ($132.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSEG

Insider Buying and Selling

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 37,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £101.23 ($128.69), for a total value of £3,778,814.67 ($4,803,985.09). 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,002 ($114.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,439.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,575.63. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,142 ($90.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,438 ($119.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.