Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in WestRock by 92.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 975,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

WestRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WRK opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

