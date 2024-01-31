Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Palomar worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Palomar Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,301,377. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

