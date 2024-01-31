Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LOWLF opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Lowell Farms has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowell Farms
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.