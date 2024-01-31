LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE:LXU opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $617.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

