Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Up 11.9 %
OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
