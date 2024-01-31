Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 11.9 %

OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

