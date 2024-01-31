Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.12

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.12 and traded as high as C$11.20. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$11.16, with a volume of 1,478,671 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.88.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.9309735 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.