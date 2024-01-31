Lwmg LLC Buys 71 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.