LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

