Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) and World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magna International and World Moto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 9 6 0 2.40 World Moto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magna International currently has a consensus target price of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than World Moto.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $37.84 billion 0.43 $592.00 million $3.61 15.79 World Moto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Magna International and World Moto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than World Moto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and World Moto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.47% 12.36% 4.69% World Moto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magna International beats World Moto on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, quarter windows, encapsulated glasses, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers ?electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems sensors and, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About World Moto

World Moto, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi. In addition, it develops Yes, a concierge service that enables persons to order products and have them delivered to their address by motor scooter; and HailYes, an integrated mobile platform, which instantly connects consumers to transport and commerce services in a local community, as well as Wheelies, an advertising product that displays static and streaming media on the wheels of motorcycles and automobiles. The company markets its products through social media, direct sales, and trade shows. World Moto, Inc. is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

