Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.5 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MAHMF stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. Mahindra & Mahindra has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $20.40.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

About Mahindra & Mahindra

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.