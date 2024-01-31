Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$0.99 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOZ. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.16 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

