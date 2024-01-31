Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.49. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

