Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $73,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.