MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCFT opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $338.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

