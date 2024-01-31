Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.23 million. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matrix Service stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after acquiring an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

