Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1,788.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

