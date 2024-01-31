Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

