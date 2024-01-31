Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Stock Price Down 71.4%

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) fell 71.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.22. 954,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 164,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Meiwu Technology Stock Down 71.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meiwu Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meiwu Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report) by 289.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Meiwu Technology worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

