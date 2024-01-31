MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,735.30 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,618.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,407.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

