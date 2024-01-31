Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.55

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $13.47. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 29,917 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 48,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $640,312.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,935.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 201,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,121. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

