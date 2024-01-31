Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 182819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.28).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
