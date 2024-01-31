Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 182819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.28).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBH

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £96.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,034.23 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.