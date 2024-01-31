Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 46,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

