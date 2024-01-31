Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

MNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.43. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 117,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

