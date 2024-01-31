Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$20.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.28.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$16.72 on Tuesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$667.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.58.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

