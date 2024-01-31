Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$20.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.28.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.