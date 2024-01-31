Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $230.63

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.63 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 262.19 ($3.33). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.31), with a volume of 67,357 shares traded.

MAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.76) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($200,459.06). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($200,459.06). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.01), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($48,355.11). Insiders own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

