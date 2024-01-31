Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,545 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 141.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

