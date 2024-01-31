Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,842 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

ULTA stock opened at $508.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

