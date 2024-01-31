Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 67,739 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kroger worth $28,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

