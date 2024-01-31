Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.