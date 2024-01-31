Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Edison International worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

EIX opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

