Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $25,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

