Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LYB opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

