Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $32,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.