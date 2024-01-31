Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,332 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

VMC stock opened at $231.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $232.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average is $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.