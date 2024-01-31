Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,727 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $197.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

