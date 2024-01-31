Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,598 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.8 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,236.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,164.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,149.66. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

