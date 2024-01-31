Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 211,225 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

