Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 26,451 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $30,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $24,600,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

