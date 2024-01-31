Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 38,395 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 223.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,904 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

