Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Fastenal worth $31,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.