Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

