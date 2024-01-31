Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.56 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,861.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 769,051 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 25.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 239,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.