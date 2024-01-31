Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.87 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

