Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.66 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

