Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.22 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $32,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.