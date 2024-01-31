Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Allstate worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $156.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $159.60.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.