Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 156,832 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $30,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

